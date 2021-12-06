Violence flares as French far-right TV pundit holds campaign rally

VILLEPINTE, France — Anti-racism activists were beaten up Sunday as far-right former French TV pundit Éric Zemmour held his first presidential campaign rally near Paris, a few days after he formally declared his candidacy in a video that highlighted his anti-migrant and anti-Islam views.

As his supporters cheered and waved French flags in a northern suburb of the capital, thousands of others took to the streets of Paris to denounce his xenophobic platform.

France is holding its presidential election on April 10, with a runoff if needed on April 24. Zemmour has drawn comparisons in France to former President Donald Trump because of his rabble-rousing populism and ambitions of making the jump from the small screen to national leadership. The 63-year-old with multiple hate-speech convictions unveiled his campaign’s slogan: “Impossible is not French,” a quote attributed to Napoleon.

“If I win that election, it won’t be one more (political) changeover, but the beginning of the reconquest of the most beautiful country in the world,” Zemmour said.

Supporters at the rally sang France’s national anthem, shouted “Zemmour, president!” and “We will win!” while brandishing the tricolor French flag. AP reporters saw some activists dressed in black with “No to racism” on their sweaters being beaten up by people at the rally and brutally taken out of the room. The scuffles continued outside the room between anti-racism activists and security guards.