Violent clashes mar Brazil versus Argentina World Cup qualifier

RIO DE JANEIRO — Argentina captain Lionel Messi accused the Brazilian police of brutality as the start of their World Cup qualifier against Brazil was delayed by half an hour after clashes between police and visiting fans at Maracana Stadium on Tuesday.

Brazilian and Argentinian fans started fighting behind one of the goals during the national anthems, prompting police to charge at the traveling contingent with night sticks drawn.

Some Argentina fans responded by ripping up and throwing seats at the officers as other fans panicked and came onto the pitch to escape the fighting.

One Argentina fan lay on the pitch with a bloodied face before being taken from the stadium on a stretcher.

The Argentina team, led by Messi, went over to the terraces to try to calm the situation before leaving the pitch and returning to the dressing room.

“It was bad because we saw how they were beating people ... The police, as it already happened in the Libertadores final, were once again repressing the people with night sticks, there were players who had families over there,” Messi said in a television interview.