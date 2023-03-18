Warrant against Putin 'justified', Biden says as U.K. suggests Moscow will raise conscription age

The International Criminal Court’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin was “justified,” President Joe Biden said Friday.

“He’s clearly committed war crimes,” Biden told reporters at the White House. He added that he thought the warrant was “justified,” although he pointed out the U.S., like Russia, does not recognize the court's jurisdiction.

His comments came after the ICC's warrant accused Putin of committing the “war crime” of overseeing the unlawful abduction and deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.

It said there were reasonable grounds to believe that Putin bore individual responsibility for the crimes and that he had failed to exercise proper control over subordinates who committed the acts.

A warrant was also issued for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Putin’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights, who the ICC alleged had committed similar crimes.