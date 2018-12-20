Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Yuliya Talmazan

Russian President Vladimir Putin was taking questions from journalists Thursday during his annual marathon news conference in Moscow.

The event has in the past run for more than four hours, covering everything from the state of the country's economy to U.S.-Russia relations.

It follows a new round of sanctions imposed by the U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday "in response to Russia's continued disregard for international norms," which includes Moscow's interference in 2016 U.S. election.

Putin is also likely to be asked about the seizure of three Ukrainian ships and detention of 24 Ukrainian sailors after an incident in disputed Kerch Strait last month. The sailors are accused by Moscow of illegally entering Russian waters.

Ukraine has accused Russia of military aggression and is demanding the return of the sailors, who it claims, should be treated as "prisoners of war."

He started the news conference by fielding questions on the Russian economy, which is set to grow 1.8 percent next year after a difficult period buffeted by international sanctions and falling oil prices.

Putin may also get asked about the unpopular retirement age reform rolled out earlier this year.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said a record number of journalists — 1702 — were accredited for the event, TASS reported.

Putin's longest such press conference took place in 2008 and lasted 4 hours and 40 minutes.