MOSCOW — Vladimir Putin was holding his annual call-in TV show Thursday.

The Russian president fields questions from members of the public and addresses grievances about domestic issues during the event, which often lasts several hours.

Early topics raised during this year's "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin" ranged from a recent government reshuffle, taxation, rising gas prices, and infrastructure for the soccer's looming World Cup.

Kremlin-funded broadcaster RT said that around 2 million questions were submitted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin during Thursday's call-in show. Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik / Reuters

This year's program featured what Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described as technical innovations.

Putin has foregone his usual studio audience, and was instead taking video questions via monitors.

He also has direct video links to regional governors and government ministers, who had been told to be at their desks for the 5 a.m. ET start of the program.

Putin delegated an early question on rising gas prices to Energy Minister Aleksandr Novak.

While some observers have criticized the annual call-in show as staged, Moscow bills it as an opportunity to hear the concerns of regular Russians.