By Alex Johnson

The cockpit voice recorder from the Indonesian jetliner that crashed in October, killing all 189 people aboard, has been found and retrieved, the Indonesian navy said Monday.

Lion Air Flight JT610, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, crashed into the sea shortly after takeoff from Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, on Oct. 29 bound for Pangkal Pinang, the capital of the Sumatran island of Bangka-Belitung.

Indonesian authorities said in a statement Monday that the voice recorder was found in Tanjung Kerawang waters in West Java Province. No further information was immediately available.

Indonesia's transportation safety committee gave no cause for the crash in a preliminary report in November. The report highlighted issues with the airline's maintenance practices and pilot training, as well as with a Boeing Co. anti-stall system.

Information retrieved from the jet's flight data recorder late last year indicated that the pilot was using his controls to bring the airline's nose up but that an automated anti-stall system was pushing it down.

Pilots flying the same plane a day earlier had experienced a similar problem en route from Denpasar, Bali, to Jakarta, the transportation safety committee said then. The pilots had to shut off the system and fly under manual controls to stabilize the plane, it said.