EL RODEO, Guatemala — Fighting back tears, José Alberto Miche, 18, said Sunday began as a day like any other.

The teenager said the Fuego volcano, less than a mile from his hometown, El Rodeo, was always active, but would always calm down. The last major eruption was in 1974.

But this Sunday was different.

Miche said he remembers getting ready for work and walking with his mother to the road outside El Rodeo, one of the hardest-hit villages since Sunday's eruption."I felt like something bad was going to happen. I said goodbye,” he said Tuesday, tears streaming down his face.