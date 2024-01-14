Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland

A volcano in southwest Iceland erupted on Sunday, the country’s meteorological office said, making it the fifth eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula since 2021.

A coast guard helicopter has been sent to assess the situation and the exact location, the Civil Protection agency said.

"An eruption has begun. The first estimate of the location is south-southeast of Hagafell," said Iceland's Meteorological Office, adding that images from the coast guard surveillance flights showed that cracks had emerged in the landscape on both sides of volcano defenses that were under construction north of Grindavík.

"Judging by the pictures, lava is now flowing towards Grindavík. Based on measurements from the Coast Guard’s helicopter, the perimeter is now about 450 m [492 yards] from the northernmost houses in the town," the statement added.

The last eruption on the peninsula started in the Svartsengi volcanic system on Dec. 18 following the complete evacuation of the town of Grindavík 4,000 inhabitants and the closing of the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, a popular tourist spot.

Grindavik was ultimately spared as the lava flowed in a different direction from the town.

Lying between the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates, two of the largest on the planet, Iceland is a seismic and volcanic hot spot as the two plates move in opposite directions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.