THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A former Bosnian Croat military chief who claimed to have taken poison just after his 20-year sentence was upheld by appeals judges at a United Nations war crimes tribunal Wednesday has died, according to Croatia's state TV.

Slobodan Praljak yelled, "I am not a war criminal!" and appeared to drink from a small bottle, seconds after judges reconfirmed his sentence for involvement in a campaign to drive Muslims out of a would-be Bosnian Croat ministate in Bosnia in the early 1990s.

Presiding Judge Carmel Agius had overturned some of Praljak's convictions but upheld others and left his sentence unchanged.

Praljak, 72, tilted back his head and took a gulp from a flask or glass as the judge read out the verdict.

"I just drank poison," he said. "I am not a war criminal. I oppose this conviction."

Agius quickly halted the hearing at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia. It could not immediately be confirmed whether Praljak had taken poison. The court's press office declined comment.

Dutch police would not comment on the TV report based on “sources close to Gen. Praljak.”

Wednesday's hearing was the final case at the groundbreaking tribunal before it closes its doors next month.

The tribunal, which last week convicted former Bosnian Serb military chief Gen. Ratko Mladic of genocide and other crimes, was set up in 1993, while fighting still raged in the former Yugoslavia. It indicted 161 suspects and convicted 90 of them.

The appeals judges upheld a key finding that late Croat President Franjo Tudjman was a member of a plan to create a Croat mini-state in Bosnia.

The original trial began in April 2006 and provided a reminder of the complex web of ethnic tensions that fueled fighting in Bosnia and continues to create frictions in the country even today.

Two other suspects had also had their sentences upheld before the hearing was halted, including the former prime minister of a Croat entity in Bosnia, Jadranko Prlic, who was sentenced to 25 years.