WHO warns omicron poses 'very high' global risk as variant spreads

LONDON — The global risk of the new omicron variant is “very high,” the World Health Organization said Monday, as more countries reported cases of the variant that has sparked worldwide concern that there is more pandemic suffering ahead.

As cases of the variant are confirmed around the world, an increasing number of nations are tightening their borders despite pleas for caution and outbursts of dismay from some.

In advice to its member states, the U.N. agency urged them to accelerate Covid-19 vaccination coverage “as rapidly as possible,” particularly among high-priority groups, and to enhance surveillance and sequencing efforts.

“Omicron has an unprecedented number of spike mutations, some of which are concerning for their potential impact on the trajectory of the pandemic,” the body said in the report tweeted out Monday. “If another major surge of Covid-19 takes place driven by omicron, consequences may be severe.”

The WHO’s advice came as more countries reported cases of the new variant, which was first identified in South Africa on Wednesday. The Scottish government said Monday that six cases of omicron had been identified in Scotland. Meanwhile, health officials in Portugal said the country had detected 13 cases, according to Reuters.

The variant has now been detected in the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Canada, Australia, Israel and Hong Kong, among other countries.

The extent of the actual spread of the omicron variant around the world, however, still remains unclear as countries discover new cases each day. The U.S. has yet to identify any cases but the government’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and other experts have warned that it could already have made it to America.

Dr. Kavita Patel, NBC News’ medical contributor, said: “It’s already here. We know from previous variants that by the time we pick it up in Africa and the European Union, it’s already likely.”

The U.S. has restricted travel from South Africa and seven neighboring countries effective Monday.

Staff members stand at the departure gate of Tokyo's Haneda international airport on Sunday. Philip Fong / AFP - Getty Images

Japan announced Monday that it will suspend entry of all foreign visitors, following Israel that became the first country to do so on Sunday. Israel’s government has also promised to use controversial phone-tracking technology to follow and find cases of the new variant.

South Africa’s government has pushed back against the global restrictions imposed on people arriving from South Africa and other countries in the region.

Its foreign ministry has said the measures were “akin to punishing South Africa for its advanced genomic sequencing and the ability to detect new variants quicker.”

“Excellent science should be applauded and not punished,” it said in a statement.

Despite the global alarm there is still little understanding about the variant and how virulent it may be.

Scientists have cautioned that it’s still unclear whether omicron is more dangerous than other versions of a virus that has killed more than 5 million people.