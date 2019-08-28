Breaking News Emails
By David K. Li
A rhinoceros at a German safari park attacked a zookeeper's car, but the employee managed to escape without any serious injuries from the attack caught on camera.
The scary incident of rhino rage unfolded at Serengeti Park in the German state of Lower Saxony, as the apparently enraged animal used its horn and powerful body to flip the car — painted like a zebra — several times.
The footage was published by the YouTube channel Einstein Gamer and in the German daily Bild.
It's unclear what prompted Kusini to pounce on the car. He has been at the park for 18 months as part of a breeding program, though zookeepers said he has been struggling to adjust.