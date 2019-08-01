Breaking News Emails
By Ben Kesslen
Dozens of people were injured when a wave pool in China malfunctioned, triggering a tsunami-like wave.
Visitors to a water park in Northern China who were in the wave pool were suddenly smashed by the giant wave.
The dramatic footage shows the fast-moving wave throwing swimmers on rafts into the air and toppling into one another, while others frantically try to swim away from the wall of water.
About 44 people were injured, some with fractured ribs, according to the South China Morning Post.
Officials in Longjing china, a northeastern city near the North Korean border where the incident took place, said the wave was accidentally triggered by faulty electrical equipment.