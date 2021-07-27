Weightlifter who went missing in Japan after failed Olympics bid detained in Uganda

A Ugandan weightlifter who went missing in Japan after a failed bid to compete in the Tokyo Olympics was arrested upon returning home on Friday, and has been detained without charges ever since.

Julius Ssekitoleko, 20, made headlines last week after it was reported he had gone missing from the Ugandan team's training site in Izumisano, a city in Osaka.

It is still unclear how exactly Ssekitoleko made it to the training camp in the first place, given that he had failed to qualify for the 2020 Games.

However, once it became clear he could not participate, he had been expected to return to Uganda. Instead, he fled, with police tracking him down just days later, according to Uganda’s Criminal Investigations Directorate.

Upon returning to Uganda, the 20-year-old was taken into police custody, where his legal team told NBC News he remains, despite no charges being laid.

Anthony Wameli, founder and managing partner at Wameli & Co, the legal agency representing Ssekitoleko, said an application has been filed in court for the weightlifter's unconditional release.

"This is an unreasonable detention. He is being detained illegally," Wameli said.

The lawyer said detentions without clear justification are "common" in Uganda. "Anything can be possible," Wameli said. "The authorities can do anything."

Rights groups have repeatedly accused Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's government of arresting and detaining people without justification and holding them for lengthy periods without access to a fair trial.

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni attends the state funeral of Kenya's former president Daniel Arap Moi in Nairobi, Kenya, on Feb. 11, 2020. Museveni's government has been accused of carrying out arbitrary arrests. John Muchucha / AP file

Wameli said it is possible that Ssekitoleko could face charges in connection with the incident. However, he said he has yet to be made aware of any potential charges.

The Ugandan government and the Uganda Police Force did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.

However, addressing reporters at a press conference late Monday, Charles Twiine, the official spokesperson for the Uganda Police Force, said officials were investigating how Ssekitoleko made it to Japan.

“What is visibly clear here is that there is a probable fraud of airlifting a person with full knowledge that he had not qualified,” Twiine reportedly said.

“Now the fundamental question is: Was he part of the fraud as a conspirator?”

Twiine said Ssekitoleko had explained his actions by telling authorities that he had been left "totally frustrated" after learning he would be unable to participate in Tokyo.

The athlete, who has competed in the 56-kilogram weightlifting division and has previously represented Uganda in competitions, including in Australia, said "his hopes were shattered," according to Twiine.

As the weightlifter waits to find out whether he will be released, Wameli said Ssekitoleko has been left "distraught" by the situation.

His family has been able to visit the athlete, the lawyer said. However, he said pleas from the athlete's loved ones for his release have so far gone unanswered.

On Twitter, many social media users have joined in calls for Ssekitoleko's release, using the hashtag "#StandWithSsekitoleko" to show their support.

Henry Tumukunde, a presidential candidate in Uganda's upcoming January elections, said on Twitter he believes Ssekitoleko should be given "a second chance."

"How many people can stand up & say they've been good enough to represent the country at a major sports event? Talent needs guidance & the right environment to be fully realised," he said.