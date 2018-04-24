“Royals do tend to choose names that are traditionally associated with monarchy rather than anything more alternative because any name needs to sit well with royal titles,” NBC News royal expert Camilla Tominey said. “The legend of King Arthur is steeped in British history, while Albert would be a fitting nod not only to Queen Victoria's beloved consort but also the Queen's father, King George VI, who was known as Bertie.”

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1854, five years after their marriage. Roger Fenton / Getty Images file

Philip would be intended to honor William's grandfather, Prince Philip, who has been married to Queen Elizabeth II for 70 years.

Arthur, which is also one of William and Charles’ middle names, tops the lists issued by several British bookmakers. Betting chain Ladbrokes said James had attracted the most amount of money, with Alexander also seen as potentially being in the running.

While such potential names may have long associations with the royal family, they are also among the most popular in England and Wales, according to the Office of National Statistics.

James comes in at number 12 on the list of the top 100 baby names in 2016, the most recent year for which statistics are available. It is followed by Alexander at number 21 and Arthur at 30.