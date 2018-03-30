White House chaos jeopardizes war on ISIS, U.S. commanders warn

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

KOBANI, Syria — The secret military base here is the epicenter of a four-year-old U.S.-led war against the Islamic State that American commanders say has succeeded in killing nearly 65,000 fighters.

But just as the terrorist group looks to be on the brink of defeat, senior officials worry that their efforts will be wasted.

Some U.S. commanders say what they perceive as a lack of guidance from the White House — which sent Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster packing in a 9-day span — is threatening their mission to destroy ISIS. Cracks are showing in America's alliance with the Kurds of northern Syria, who question whether they can rely on the U.S. under President Donald Trump.

A U.S. military convoy drives on a highway near Kobani, Syria, on Sept. 29, 2017. Bulent Kilic / AFP - Getty Images file

"We’re on the two-yard line. We could literally fall into the end zone. We’re that close to total victory, to whipping out the ISIS caliphate in Syria,” one U.S. special forces commander told NBC News. “We’re that close and now it’s coming apart.”

More than a half-dozen senior officials interviewed by NBC News shared the commander’s views.

The hours of interviews revealed a profound sense of frustration, bordering on anger. NBC News agreed not to reveal the officials’ identities because they were not authorized to discuss U.S. policy in Syria publicly.

There are roughly 2,000 U.S. troops in the country, and NBC News was granted extensive access to the anti-ISIS mission there.

More on MSNBC's "On Assignment with Richard Engel" on Friday at 9 p.m. ET

"We send memos. We tell them [the White House] what is going on. I’m not sure they’re listening, or if they even know what we’re doing out here," another commander said. "I don’t think anyone is home right now."

In a speech on Thursday, Trump said the U.S. would be “coming out of Syria, like, very soon.”

He added: “Let the other people take care of it now.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Ten weeks ago, U.S. military officials were confident that ISIS would be defeated within 90 days. But that optimistic prediction was made before Turkey launched an offensive into the Kurdish enclave of Afrin in northwest Syria in late January — a move that has further scrambled the geopolitics of the region.

Turkey’s incursion prompted Kurdish fighters in the eastern part of the country, where they had been fighting ISIS alongside U.S. special forces, to redeploy westward. With its principal ally now under attack by Turkey and distracted, the U.S. military announced an “operational pause” to its anti-ISIS fight in late March.

The concern is that ISIS may now reclaim some of its lost territory, or that fighters allied with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad may take advantage of U.S. forces’ weakened defensive position. A recent attack on a U.S. base near Deir ez-Zor by pro-regime fighters and Russian mercenaries underscored that risk.