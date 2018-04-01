White House chaos jeopardizes war on ISIS, U.S. commanders warn

The concern is that ISIS may now reclaim some of its lost territory, or that fighters allied with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad may take advantage of U.S. forces’ weakened defensive position. A recent attack on a U.S. base near Deir ez-Zor by pro-regime fighters and Russian mercenaries underscored that risk.

Four years ago, ISIS swept across Syria and Iraq, capturing a territory the size of a small European country with oil fields and a population of roughly eight million.

The group's caliphate became a base for murderous extremists to plot terrorist attacks abroad. It was an execution ground for hostages, including Americans, and a training ground for thousands of foreign fighters.

The counter-ISIS mission was somewhat straightforward in Iraq. American troops trained and re-equipped the Iraqi army so that with significant U.S. assistance, local forces eventually pushed ISIS out.

Things were for more complicated in Syria where a civil war has now entered its seventh year.

The U.S. has experimented with a variety of policies, supporting a myriad of fighters who have nearly all proven to be unreliable; the opposition groups argue that Washington never gave them enough support to succeed.

But one group has exceeded expectations: the Kurds.

“I'm very impressed. These people stood up without any international support," said Gen. Jonathan Braga, the operations director of Operation Inherent Resolve, the official name for the U.S.-led war on ISIS. "I was inspired and I was impressed.”

Gen. Jonathan Braga NBC News

U.S. military officials explained that the Kurds, unlike most of the Arab militias the U.S. had been supporting, kept their promises and communicated well with American forces.

“It’s the partnership we wished for, but never had,” said one commander who is in daily contact with the Kurdish-led forces.

Culturally and organizationally, the Kurds were different too. They could account for every weapon they were given, and they weren’t religious extremists. Women fight in near-equal numbers to men.

“Women fighting formations — I mean not in a support role, not in a logistics role — on the front line killing ISIS. That's a pretty amazing story to me," Braga said. “That's the commitment level. They trusted our first forces on the ground and we trusted them.”

U.S. special forces and their Kurdish allies wrote the rulebook as they went.

One U.S. commander recounted how they marched sheep over terrain to see if it was mined, and rolled tires down streets to test for improvised explosives. The initial 50 American special forces grew to the current 2,000.