/ Updated By Saphora Smith

President Emmanuel Macron is once again finding that the French do not respond well to reform.

Thousands of demonstrators known as "Yellow Jackets" due to their fluorescent garb descended into the streets across France over the weekend to protest planned tax hikes on gas.

In Paris, the rallies turned violent Saturday with blazes set on the world-famous Champs-Élysées avenue while masked protesters waved the French flag. Police responded to skirmishes with water cannons and tear gas. More than 100 people were arrested.

A protester during clashes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Saturday. Benoit Tessier / Reuters

The demonstrations started earlier this month and have morphed into a wider rebuke of Macron’s presidency and his attempts at economic reform.

Macron condemned attacks on police officers in a sharply worded tweet, saying there is "no place for this" in France.

What’s happening?

The “Yellow Jacket” activists — named after the neon vests French drivers are obliged to carry in their vehicles in the case of roadside emergencies — want Macron to call off the tax increases.

Motorists have blocked highways across the country since Nov. 17, setting up barricades and deploying conveys of slow-moving trucks.

Around 280,000 protested in the streets across the country that day, with 106,000 people attending rallies on Saturday, according to French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner.

Protesters wearing fluorescent yellow vests face a water cannon fired by police during clashes on the Champs-Elysees on Saturday. Benoit Tessier / Reuters

On Jan. 1, the tax on gasoline will go up by around 12 cents per gallon and on diesel by approximately 28 cents per gallon, according to Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne.

Gas taxes will go up by another 5 cents per gallon by 2020, with diesel jumping an additional 2 cents.

On Monday, gasoline cost around $6.26 per gallon in Paris, while diesel was around $6.28 a gallon.

Macron has so far refused to reconsider the hikes, which he says will help reduce France’s dependence on fossil fuels. By raising the cost of diesel, the French government hopes to convince more people to buy less-polluting vehicles.

Why are people so angry?

While the protests were sparked by the looming increase in fuel prices, experts say they have become an outlet for people to express their discontent with the high cost of living in France and with Macron’s presidency more generally.

A poll published on Friday found that only 26 percent of French people have a favorable opinion of Macron.