Why Russia's Ukraine invasion spiked energy prices, in 4 charts

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine early Thursday may have occurred halfway around the world for Americans, but they felt an immediate impact when they woke up, with energy prices surging at levels not seen since 2014.

In the weeks leading up to the attack ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden warned Americans that coming economic sanctions against Russia will cause “pain” here.

Here are four charts that explain Russia’s unique position in the energy market, and how it affects Europe and the United States.