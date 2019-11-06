Breaking News Emails

By Aziz Akyavas

ISTANBUL — Turkey has captured the wife of the slain Islamic State militant group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the country's president said Wednesday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey had also captured al-Baghdadi's brother-in-law, as well as his sister as announced by a senior official a day earlier.

Erdogan did not say when and where these people were captured. He only noted that after detaining these high-profile figures, "we did not make a fuss like United States."

Erdogan's communications director, Fahrettin Altun, said Tuesday that capturing al-Baghdadi's sister was "another example of the success of Turkey's counterterrorism operation."

The ISIS leader was the world's most wanted terrorist until he was killed Oct. 26 in a U.S.-led raid in northwestern Syria.

Trump said al-Baghdadi killed himself and three of his children, detonating a suicide vest as U.S. forces closed in after a "dangerous and daring" operation.

Last week, ISIS named Abu Ibrahim Hashimi as its new leader.

Aziz Akyavas reported from Istanbul and Alexander Smith reported from London.

