Wife of U.S. diplomat charged with causing death of U.K. teen, family says

LONDON — The wife of a U.S. diplomat accused of killing 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn while driving on the wrong side of a road in England has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, authorities said Friday.
Anne Sacoolas, 42, flew back to the U.S. three weeks after the crash in August, which took place near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire. The U.S. State Department has said Sacoolas is covered by diplomatic immunity and cannot be extradited.
The Crown Prosecution Service, which handles criminal cases in the U.K., confirmed the charge Friday and said it had started an extradition process in order for her to return to the country and appear in court.
“Following the death of Harry Dunn in Northamptonshire, the Crown Prosecution Service has today authorized Northamptonshire Police to charge Anne Sacoolas with causing death by dangerous driving," said Chief Crown Prosecutor Janine Smith.
The U.K. Home Office is responsible for making extradition requests and the decision may be ultimately up to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has previously called for Sacoolas to return to the U.K.
Dunn's family has been campaigning for her to face justice and traveled to Washington D.C. to make their case. They met President Donald Trump in October and were given what they called a "bombshell" offer to meet Sacoolas in the White House, which they declined.
"We set out so long ago and we believed and we believed, and we've done it, we've got the charge. It's amazing," Harry's father, Tim Dunn, told Sky News.