The Wiggles' founding member Greg Page collapses at concert for Australian fire victims

Greg Page, a founding member and lead singer of the internationally popular children’s music group, The Wiggles, collapsed on stage during a benefit concert in Sydney, Australia, on Friday night.
Medics were immediately called and Page was taken to a hospital.
Page, known as the original "yellow Wiggle" due to his trademark yellow costume, underwent a procedure and is now recovering in the hospital after suffering "a cardiac arrest at the end of the bushfire relief performance," the official Twitter page for the band tweeted.
"He’s so grateful for the messages of love & support from around the world," The Wiggles tweeted Friday night. "Greg’s main concern was that the show tonight should go on. Let’s do it for Greg whilst raising much needed funds."
After Page's collapse, other characters and cast members from The Wiggles stepped in to help finish the sold-out charity concert. The proceeds are expected to go to nonprofits helping wildfire victims, according to The Wiggles.
The children's music band gained popularity in Australia during the 1990s and gained a worldwide following. Friday's show was the first time that original members of The Wiggles performed together since a new line-up was formed in 2013.