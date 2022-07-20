Wildfire rages near Athens as Britain faces aftermath of hottest day

ATHENS/LONDON — A wildfire fueled by gale-force winds raged in mountains near Athens on Wednesday, forcing hundreds including hospital patients to evacuate, as Britain counted the cost of its hottest ever day.

Wildfires have ravaged Europe this month, breaking out in Greece, France, Spain, Turkey, Italy and Portugal and fueled by increasingly hot and dry weather that scientists link to climate change.

Thick clouds of smoke darkened the sky over Mount Penteli 16 miles north of Greece’s capital, where close to 500 firefighters, 120 fire engines and 15 water-carrying planes tried to contain the flames.

The blaze, which broke out on Tuesday afternoon, continued to burn on several fronts on Wednesday.

Authorities said they evacuated nine settlements. One hospital and the National Observatory of Athens were also evacuated and police helped at least 600 residents out of fire-stricken areas.