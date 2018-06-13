Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The U.S., Canada and Mexico will discover Wednesday whether their joint bid to host soccer's World Cup in 2026 has been successful.

A proposal by the three nations was formally submitted to FIFA, the sport's governing body, last week. It is competing against a bid from Morocco.

The 207 members of FIFA not involved in the bids will vote Wednesday in Moscow.

Branded United 2026, the North American bid's venues would be selected from among a total 23 stadiums that exist or already are under construction, including three each in Mexico and Canada. Sixteen of the U.S. stadiums are home to NFL teams.

The American cities that could potentially host games are:Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Washington.

Canada's venues would be in Edmonton, Montreal and Toronto, while the Mexican potential host cities are Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey.

Prior to the vote, FIFA's inspections report favored the North American bid, highlighting three "high risk" elements in Morocco's bid: stadiums, hotels and transport.

All 14 of the Moroccan venues would need to be built or renovated as part of the $16 billion investment in new infrastructure the African nation says is required.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino last week urged the voting federations to "look at the report" — seemingly a signal of the governing body's preference for the security and stability offered in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

But the North American bid also faced issues in the run-up to the voting. After President Donald Trump tweeted in April questioning whether the U.S. should "support" countries who didn't back the United bid, FIFA was forced to issue a statement reminding the U.S. of its rules on political involvement in World Cup bids.

The U.S. has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup. It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don’t support us (including at the United Nations)? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 26 April 2018

One month earlier, several potential host cities — including Chicago, Minneapolis and Arizona — also dropped out over what local officials said were burdensome financial demands by FIFA.

And ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter, who is banned from soccer roles for six years over financial misconduct, announced in February that he felt Morocco was "the logical host" for the tournament as co-hosting had been "rejected" by FIFA following the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.