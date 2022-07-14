American basketball star Brittney Griner was set appear in a Russian court Thursday a week after pleading guilty to drug charges.

Griner’s abrupt plea came during a hearing near Moscow in a case that has underscored the frayed relations between Washington and Moscow amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has been accused of using the American as a political pawn while the Biden administration has been under growing pressure from Griner’s family and teammates to secure her release.

Griner, 31, was detained in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after Russian authorities said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She has been in custody ever since and is facing the prospect of up to 10 years in prison.

Griner arrives for a hearing at the Khimki Court outside Moscow in late June. Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP - Getty Images

During the hearing last week, she admitted that the vape canisters were hers, but said she brought them to Russia unintentionally.

One of her lawyers, Alexander Boikov, told reporters after the hearing that Griner was in a hurry as she was packing, and the vape cartridges ended up in her luggage by accident.

In a statement released later, her legal team said that because of the “insignificant” amount of the substance found and because of Griner’s “positive contributions to global and Russian sport, the defense hopes that the plea will be considered by the court as a mitigating factor and there will be no severe sentence.”

Griner, a 6-foot-9 native of Houston, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a center for the Phoenix Mercury who played for a Russian basketball team during the WNBA’s offseason.

Griner may give testimony and be questioned on Thursday as her lawyers argue for leniency.

In May, the State Department reclassified Griner as having been “wrongfully detained” and transferred oversight of her case to the State Department presidential envoy for hostage affairs. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied Griner is being held as a hostage.

Last week, President Joe Biden sought to reassure her wife, Cherelle Griner, that he was working to secure her release as fast as he could amid a mounting campaign in the U.S. for his administration to do more to bring her home.

Washington has not officially commented on any possible prisoner swaps for Griner, despite speculation in Russian state media in May that she could be exchanged for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the U.S.

NBC News wasn’t able to confirm those reports.

A senior Russian diplomat indicated last week that any prisoner swap negotiations in Griner’s case are not possible until a verdict is reached. Her lawyers expect the trial to conclude early next month.