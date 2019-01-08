Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke

A woman in Canada has died after she was found Tuesday morning partially inside a clothing donation bin, Toronto police said.

The department received a call around 1:40 a.m. and arrived to find the woman "injured and unconscious," according to a tweet by the Toronto Police Operations Centre.

A spokesperson told NBC News the woman, whose upper body was in the bin and had to be cut free, died at the scene. Police declined to release the woman's name or age.

The death was ruled not suspicious and is not being investigated as a crime, the spokesperson said, declining to release details on how the woman ended up inside the bin.

Last week, the District of West Vancouver said donation bins in the area would be temporarily closed following the Dec. 30 death of a 34-year-old man who became trapped partially inside one, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.