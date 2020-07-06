Woman dies after fall from Formula 1 rollercoaster in France

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A woman fell to her death from a rollercoaster at an amusement park in France over the weekend.

The woman fell off Parc Saint Paul's Formula 1 rollercoaster "while it was in operation" at about 1:45 p.m. local time Saturday, according a statement from the park shared with NBC News.

Park staff immediately responded and outside medics followed, said the statement from the park, which is in Oise, about 50 miles north of Paris.

The crews "tried in vain to revive the victim, who unfortunately died on the spot," the statement said. No one else was injured.

The Formula 1 area of the park was closed, and park teams assisted witnesses.

"We are all very saddened by this situation. Our thoughts are with the family of the victim and their close one," said a statement shared in French by Parc Saint Paul on Twitter. "We are collaborating with authorities to understand what happened."

Rides were inspected by the security commission on June 15, the statement said. The park reopened after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic on June 6.

The Formula 1 Coaster amusement park ride at Parc Saint-Paul in Oise, France, on Aug. 23, 2009. Patrick Kovarick / AFP via Getty Images

Local media reported that the victim was a 32-year-old woman visiting the park to celebrate her toddler's birthday.

Police are investigating. The department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News.

Local media also reported that another woman died after being ejected from the same ride, described by the park as "a fabulous race full of 'Air Time' and "accessible to the whole family," in 2009. And malfunctions on the ride led to more than a dozen injuries in 2005.