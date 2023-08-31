Workers stage Japan’s first strike in decades to protest department store sale to U.S. fund

Workers at a major Tokyo department store went on strike on Thursday after talks with management over the planned sale of their company broke down, marking the first major walk-out the country has seen in decades.

Some 900 workers at the flagship Seibu store in the bustling district of Ikebukuro are protesting the sale of Sogo & Seibu, a unit of retail giant Seven & i, to U.S. fund Fortress Investment Group.

They are seeking job and business continuity guarantees, unhappy with reported plans for discount electronics retailer Yodobashi Holdings to take over roughly half of the store.

Critics, which include officials in Ikebukuro, argue that such a change, which would replace many individual boutiques in store, would also cheapen the store’s image.

The deal will close on Friday, Seven & i said, adding it had reduced Sogo & Seibu’s sale value by 30 billion yen ($205 million) from the originally agreed 250 billion yen after requesting Fortress give “maximum consideration of Sogo & Seibu’s business continuation and continuation of employment”.

Seven and i will also waive 91.6 billion yen in debt, or more than half the amount it has lent to its unit, as part of the deal.

Strikes are extremely rare in Japan, where negotiations over wages and work conditions are typically agreed amicably. This one-day strike — the first at a major Japanese department store in 61 years — followed months of negotiations between Sogo & Seibu management and the workers’ union, and comes amid a labor shortage in Japan.