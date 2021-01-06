World leaders express 'shock' after pro-Trump rioters storm Capitol

Images of a pro-Donald Trump mob swarming the Capitol on Wednesday reverberated across the world, where many are used to U.S. lectures on orderly transitions of power and not frenzied bids to overturn American elections.

Among the United States’ longstanding democratic allies, there was shock, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling the scenes from Washington D.C. "disgraceful."

"The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power," the Trump ally wrote on Twitter.

Over and over, senior officials expressed concern about the state of America’s democracy, and called for the outcome of the election to be respected.

Among them, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who called the scenes "shocking."

Shocking scenes in Washington, D.C. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) January 6, 2021

High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell wrote that American democracy appeared to be "under siege.”

In the eyes of the world, American democracy tonight appears under siege.



This is an unseen assault on US democracy, its institutions and the rule of law.



This is not America. The election results of 3 November must be fully respected. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) January 6, 2021

Italy’s prime minister, Giuseppe Conte called what was happening “really serious" and said it was "a real scar to democracy, an attack to the freedom of the American people."

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also took to Twitter to warn that "the enemies of democracy will rejoice about about these incredible images," adding: "Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of the American voters and stop trampling democracy."

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also tweeted that it was an "unacceptable assault on democracy," while in Israel, Defence Minister Benny Gantz tweeted: “The pictures from Washington hurt the hearts of everyone who believes in democracy."

Shocked by the scenes in Washington, D.C. This is an unacceptable assault on democracy. A peaceful and orderly transfer of power must be ensured. — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) January 6, 2021

The chaotic situation came after Trump told a large crowd in front of the White House that he would never concede to Biden and baselessly asserted that the election results were fraudulent.

Earlier Wednesday he had called on his supporters to march to the Capitol and even suggested he might join them before he ultimately returned to the White House.

After a mob stormed the Capitol, Trump falsely claimed again, that he won the election in a "landslide," in a video message, before telling his supporters: "You have to go home now."

The scenes of demonstrators breaking through barricades and forcing Congress to evacuate and pause a ceremonial event affirming that President-elect Joe Biden won the election will badly damage the U.S.’s standing around the world, according to Peter Trubowitz, the director of the U.S. Centre at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

“There is nothing comparable, certainly in modern American history to this moment,” he said. “The images here are terrible for America’s standing and credibility."

"People look to the United States and this is not what they have in mind,” he added. “It’s going to take a lot of work on the part of the Biden administration to reset things.”

He also warned that credibility was "hard to earn and easy to lose."

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

There was also reaction in countries more used to being chided for their lack of democracy and the rule of law.

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that the health of the American democracy doesn’t only matter to Americans, said “This is important not only for the U.S., but for Ukraine and the entire democratic world as well,” he wrote.

In Turkey, which has been lambasted by past administrations for its lack of democratic norms, the Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying it was “following with concern the internal developments happening in the U.S. following the Presidential elections.”

“We advise Turkish citizens in the U.S. to avoid crowded areas and places where protests are taking place,” it added.

The Venezuelan government, which has been subjected to harsh U.S. sanctions and criticized for its own undemocratic ways, condemned the "political polarization and spiral of violence."

"With this unfortunate episode, the United States suffers from what they have generated in other countries with their aggressive policies," it said in a statement. "Venezuela hopes that the acts of violence will soon cease and the American people can finally open a new path towards stability and social justice."