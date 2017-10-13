World Leaders Say Trump Iran Plan Could Harm U.S.

Leaders around the world said Friday that President Donald Trump's Iran plan could isolate America on the global stage.

Anything short of the U.S. failing to stand by the nuclear agreement would mean chaos, the leaders said.

"Such actions will certainly damage the atmosphere of predictability, security, stability and non-proliferation in the entire world," said Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman.

"This can seriously worsen the situation around Iran nuclear deal. Such possible actions of the American side will have very, very, very negative consequences," he added.

Ali Larijani, the speaker of Iran's parliament, said if the U.S. withdraws from the deal, so will Iran.

"They seem to have begun certain movements, which in the long run will cause a lack of order on the international arena," Larijani said on Friday, according to TASS, a Russian state news agency.

Trump is punting the Iran nuclear deal to Congress, declining to certify that the Islamic state is in compliance with the agreement and placing pressure on lawmakers to decide whether to end the deal.

Congress could either reimpose sanctions on Iran or slap new conditions on the deal. If lawmakers restore sanctions it would effectively destroy the deal.

Trump, who called the agreement "one of the most incompetently drawn deals I've ever seen" earlier this week, will detail his plans in a noontime speech Friday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP - Getty Images

China also said it hopes to preserve the Iran nuclear deal.

"We believe the Iran nuclear agreement has played an important role in safeguarding the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and safeguarding peace and stability in the Middle East," said Hua Chunying, a Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman. "We hope all parties continue to preserve and implement the Iran nuclear agreement."

Crucial American allies, including Britain, France and Germany — known as the E3 — also have warned that even without tearing the deal up, the new policy could isolate the U.S., strengthen economic rivals like Russia and China, and signal to North Korea that it's futile to negotiate with the Trump administration.

Reuters contributed to this report.