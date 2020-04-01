Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds coronavirus briefing

Map: Track coronavirus deaths around the world

Get the latest numbers on the human cost of this virus. Updated daily.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Joe Murphy and Jiachuan Wu

First it was China. Then Italy and now the United States. As the hot spots of the coronavirus epidemic move and grow, the death toll rises.

More than 40,000 people have died of the COVID-19 disease globally, a number that has increased from 10,000 on March 20, from 20,000 on March 26 and from 30,000 on March 29.

Track the latest numbers on how many people have died in each country with this map. The map will be updated daily between 11 a.m. and noon Eastern time.

Here is a table with per-country death and confirmed coronavirus case counts. More than 200 countries and territories have confirmed cases, and more than 100 countries and territories have had coronavirus deaths.

See NBC News’ coverage of the coronavirus, and read the coronavirus live blog, or read a timeline of the spread of the coronavirus, see a map of U.S. coronavirus cases, cases per day, and a map of coronavirus cases around the world.
Image: Joe MurphyJoe Murphy

Joe Murphy is a data editor at NBC News Digital.

Image: Jiachuan WuJiachuan Wu

Jiachuan Wu is an interactive journalist at NBC News Digital.