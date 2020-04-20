Map: Track coronavirus deaths around the world

First it was China. Then Italy and now the United States. As the hot spots of the coronavirus epidemic move and grow, the death toll rises.
More than 160,000 people have died of the COVID-19 disease globally, a number that has increased from 10,000 on March 20, from 50,000 on April 3 and from 100,000 on April 11 .
Track the latest numbers on how many people have died in each country with this map. The map will be updated daily between 11 a.m. and noon Eastern time.
Here is a table with per-country death and confirmed coronavirus case counts. More than 200 countries and territories have confirmed cases, and more than 100 countries and territories have had people die of COVID-19.