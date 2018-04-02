Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

The daughter of a former Russian spy, who with her father was poisoned with a rare military-grade nerve agent in Britain earlier this month, is no longer in critical condition and "improving rapidly," the hospital treating the pair said Thursday.

“I’m pleased to be able to report an improvement in the condition of Yulia Skripal. She has responded well to treatment but continues to receive expert clinical care 24 hours a day,” Dr. Christine Blanshard, medical director for Salisbury District Hospital, said in a statement.

Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury, a city 90 miles west of London, on March 4. The elder Skripal remains in critical condition but is stable, the hospital said.

The medical update came a day after British authorities said they believe that the Skripals were first exposed to the nerve agent at the front door of their home. Detectives will focus their investigation on that location.