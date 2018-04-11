Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

LONDON — The daughter of poisoned ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal has been discharged from a British hospital, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Yulia Skripal Facebook via Reuters

Salisbury District Hospital medical director Dr. Christine Blanshard told reporters that both Yulia Skripal, 33, and her 66-year-old father responded exceptionally well to the medical treatment, but are at different stages in their recovery.

"This is not the end of her treatment, but marks a significant milestone," Blanshard said, adding that doctors hope Sergei Skripal will also be able to leave hospital "in due course."

On Friday, medical officials revealed that Yulia and her father had improved rapidly in recent weeks.

The double agent and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench in the southern English city of Salisbury on March 4.

Britain says they were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent called Novichok and has blamed Russia for the attack.