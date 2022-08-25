Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnected from power grid after shelling, Ukraine says

The Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant suffered a "complete disconnection" from Ukraine’s power grid Thursday for the first time in its history, officials said.

Intensifying fighting around the plant, which is Europe's largest, has sparked growing fears of a nuclear catastrophe. The two sides have traded blame for the attacks, while world leaders have called for a demilitarized zone around the site.

Ukraine has warned that Russia was planning to disconnect the plant in a potentially risky effort to divert it to the Russian grid.

On Thursday the last two working power units at the site in southern Ukraine were disconnected after nearby fires sparked by shelling, Ukraine's national energy company, Energoatom, said in a statement posted to Telegram.

"As a result, the station’s two working power units were disconnected from the network," the energy company said, blaming Russian forces for the incident. "Thus, the actions of the invaders caused a complete disconnection of the ZNPP from the power grid — the first in the history of the plant."

The fires broke out in the ash pits of a coal plant close to the nuclear plant, it said. The nuclear plant's security systems were functioning normally and work was under way to reconnect one of the power blocks to the grid, the company added.

Security systems at the plant were activated after the power failure, a local official said, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

"The station’s security systems were activated at the NPP. Reconnection was performed. Emergency services immediately went to the place. Specialists promptly carried out work to restore the power supply," Alexander Volga, head of the Russian-installed regional administration, said according to the news agency. Local officials blamed shelling by Ukrainian troops for the fires, RIA reported.

NBC News has not been able to verify the claims of either side.

The disruption at the nuclear complex unfolded as the city of Enerhodar, where the plant is based, suffered a power supply failure.

"Enerhodar once again found itself on the verge of a humanitarian disaster," Mayor Dmytro Orlov said in a statement on Telegram.

"Today, as a result of enemy shelling, the city was left completely without electricity and water," he said. "Now we are finding out how critical the situation is and whether it can be corrected in the near future."

In a later update, Orlov said restoration of the power supply had begun "thanks to the employees of utility companies and specialists of the (power plant)."

"After the completion of this process, the connection of the sewage, pumping station will begin. And the next step will be the restoration of wells at the drinking water intake," he said.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor complex was captured by Russia shortly after it launched its invasion of Ukraine six months ago.