Ukrainian general’s uncertain future adds to doubts over its fight with Russia

He’s still at the helm, for now, but Ukraine's top general is facing an uncertain fate just as his country faces a perilous moment in its fight against Russia.

Widespread media reports that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is about to fire his military leader swirled to a crescendo this week. And while Army Cmdr. Valerii Zaluzhnyi remains in his post, the speculation about an apparent rift between the two — primarily based on anonymous accounts of a private conversation — has exposed possible cracks in the country’s leadership.

Denials from Ukrainian officials have done little to quiet suggestions that the popular commander will soon be dismissed, all while Kyiv confronts a painful shortage of supplies and soldiers as well as doubts over sustained allied support.

The saga could also dent domestic confidence as the war approaches the two-year mark with morale increasingly strained on the battlefield and among the public, analysts told NBC News.

“When there are speculations on such a sensitive topic, people want clarity,” said Mykola Bielieskov, a military analyst at the National Institute for Strategic Studies, a government research group.

And if there are major changes in the country’s military command, then they want official confirmation and an explanation of why, Bielieskov said.

“Citizens clearly understand that the survival of the country and themselves depends on the relations between the highest civilian and military officials,” he said. “That is why there is such excitement and anticipation.”

Stalemate?

Rumors about Zaluzhnyi’s future have come in waves since Ukraine’s much-vaunted counteroffensive, launched last summer under the general’s command, failed to achieve any major breakthroughs. They reached new heights last November when Zaluzhnyi suggested the situation on the battlefield had reached a stalemate — a sobering assessment that did not sit well with Zelenskyy, who tried to downplay it.

Since then, Zelenskyy’s allies have publicly chided Zaluzhnyi for his leadership and what they say is the lack of a clear plan for how to win the war. More recently the two men, by far the country’s most popular war-time leaders, have also aired their differences about the need for a mass mobilization of civilians to sustain the fight.

In recent days Ukrainian and foreign media have reported about Zaluzhnyi’s future. The Financial Times, citing multiple unnamed sources, reported that Zelenskyy asked the general to vacate his post and offered him a new role, but that Zaluzhnyi refused. NBC News could not independently verify the reports, and multiple Ukrainian officials declined to comment.

Zelenskyy’s spokesperson, Sergii Nykyforov, strongly denied "the dismissal of Zaluznnyi" to Ukrainian media, while the defense ministry said “No, it’s not true,” in a social media post on Monday without referencing the general by name.