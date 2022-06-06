Ukraine’s president travels close to front-line troops as Russia pushes them back

KYIV — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had visited two cities very close to one of the most active front lines between his country’s troops and Russian forces, where a regional official said the situation had worsened for the Ukrainian side.

Ukrainian forces had suffered a slight reversal of fortunes after managing to retake half of the city of Sievierodonetsk, the main battlefield in the east where Russia has concentrated its forces, Serhiy Haidai, governor of Luhansk province where the city is located, told national television.

Haidai did not go into details but said the Ukrainian troops were still holding their positions in the city’s industrial zone.

“The fiercest fighting is in Sievierodonetsk. Fast-moving fighting is happening right now,” he said.

Zelenskyy said he had travelled to Lysychansk, south of Sievierodonetsk, and Soledar — rare outings for him outside Kyiv since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24 and possibly the closest to the front line yet.

“What you all deserve is victory — that is the most important thing. But not at any cost,” Zelenskyy, wearing his trademark khaki T-shirt, told Ukrainian troops in a video released on Sunday night.