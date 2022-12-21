Hanging over President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's surprise trip to the United States on Wednesday is a growing Ukrainian fear: That Russia's military — stalled by winter conditions, fierce opposition and its own weaknesses — may be laying the ground for a bold new attack.

The visit comes a day after Zelenskyy greeted troops in Bakhmut, a front-line city that Moscow's forces have struggled to seize despite months of intense battles, while Russian President Vladimir Putin offered a rare admission of his army's difficulties.

But beneath the frozen surface of the conflict — now past 300 days — officials in Kyiv have warned that the Kremlin plans a major new ground offensive this winter that could even target a second assault on the capital. The Russian leader’s pre-Christmas trip to neighboring Belarus only added to mounting speculation.

Zelenskyy will now meet with President Joe Biden and address Congress as his country hopes to not just shore up but secure greater support from its Western allies.

"Ukraine is very keen to step up and intensify the military support from the U.S.," Frank Ledwidge, a senior lecturer of law and strategy at University of Portsmouth, told NBC News. "We are in an 'operational pause,'" in the conflict, Ledwidge added, "and Ukraine is worried because the war will be long and time probably really favors Russia."

On Monday, Putin and his most senior advisers traveled to the Belarusian capital, Minsk, to meet authoritarian ally President Alexander Lukashenko, amplifying long-held fears that his forces could join a new offensive.