With all eyes focused on the battlefield, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has embarked on an offensive of his own to secure support ahead of his military's long-awaited assault against Russian forces.

The Ukrainian leader was in London on Monday after a weekend diplomatic drive that saw him tour European capitals to meet allied leaders and even Pope Francis at a decisive moment in the conflict.

The Ukrainian leader secured new military aid from France and Germany as his troops appeared to deal the Kremlin new blows on the ground and in the air, with Russian forces suffering further losses around the eastern city of Bakhmut and Moscow’s air force losing as many as four aircraft.

It comes as China’s special envoy to Europe is expected to visit Ukraine, Russia and a number of European countries this week, as Beijing seeks to play the role of a neutral negotiator in the conflict with a push for peace that appears some way off.

China has not openly condemned Russia’s invasion, with the United States and its allies wary of its close ties to Moscow.

Before sitting down with Li Hui in Kyiv, Zelenskyy embarked on a whirlwind tour of European allies to bolster his military as it readies a counteroffensive to recapture occupied territory.

The Ukrainian leader traveled to London on Monday for talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The U.K. leader’s office said a new bevy of equipment for Ukraine would include hundreds of long-range attack drones with a range of over 124 miles, after Britain sent long-range precision missiles last week that have already expanded Kyiv’s ability to strike targets in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory.