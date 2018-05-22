Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Facebook's CEO is about to face more tough questions about the social network's data security practices as well as its efforts to crack down on election meddling.

Mark Zuckerberg will meet with select members of the European Parliament to answer questions from lawmakers in Brussels on Tuesday and defend Facebook, which has been dealign with the biggest crisis in its history due to allegations that it did not properly respond to the misuse of the data of up to 87 million users by Cambridge Analytica, a data analysis firm linked to the election campaign of President Donald Trump.

A released excerpt from his prepared remarks reveals Zuckerberg is expected to apologize for Facebook's handling of the scandal.

"It's become clear over the last couple of years that we haven't done enough to prevent the tools we've built from being used for harm," Zuckerberg said in the remarks. "Whether it's fake news, foreign interference in elections or developers misusing peoples information, we didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibilities. That was a mistake, and I'm sorry."

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington. Andrew Harnik / AP file

The words are reminiscent of Zuckerberg's comments made to U.S. lawmakers during two lengthy back-to-back appearances before Congress in April. Senators pressed Zuckerberg on how he planned to address Facebook's growing list of issues — from preventing election meddling to protecting users' privacy.

Zuckerberg joked about these testimonies during his keynote at Facebook's F8 developer conference earlier this month, saying: "Let's not do that again anytime soon."

On Monday, the European Parliament's president, Antonio Tajani, tweeted that Zuckerberg agreed that the meeting with European lawmakers be livestreamed.

The meeting is being held behind closed doors and originally wasn't supposed to be broadcast publicly, which drew criticism from some EU lawmakers.

"Great news for [European Union] citizens," Tajani said in his Tweet. "I thank [Mark Zuckerberg] for the respect shown towards [European Parliament]."

Zuckerberg is also expected to talk to the European lawmakers about his company's commitment to Europe, actions Facebook has taken following the Cambridge Analytica debacle and the work the company is doing to protect the integrity of elections.

Members of the European Parliament are likely to pose questions similar to those asked by U.S. lawmakers, as the European Union is preparing for a new sweeping data privacy law, known as GDPR, to come into effect later this week.

In March, the U.K.’s information and data privacy regulator launched an investigation into whether Facebook safeguarded personal information and whether it acted "robustly" when it learned about the loss of the data.

Zuckerberg has so far declined an invitation to testify before the U.K. parliament, either in person or via video link, prompting British lawmakers to ask their European counterparts to quiz Zuckerberg on their behalf.

After Zuckerberg's session with EU lawmakers, he is expected to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday.