Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 11th)

Russia shifts its offensive east while Ukrainian President Zelenskyy pleads with the U.S. for more weapons, Covid cases continue to rise ahead of Passover and Easter, and President Biden implements new federal regulations for ghost guns.April 12, 2022

