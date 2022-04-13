IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 12th)

    19:10
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 11th)

    21:05

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 9th)

    19:19

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 8th)

    18:47

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 7th)

    17:36

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 12th)

19:10

Lester Holt anchors from Brooklyn with coverage of the New York City subway shooting, President Biden calls Russia’s actions in Ukraine ‘genocide,’ and Covid cases are rising in the Northeast.April 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 12th)

    19:10
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 11th)

    21:05

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 9th)

    19:19

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 8th)

    18:47

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 7th)

    17:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All