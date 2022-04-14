IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 13th)

    20:41
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 12th)

    19:10

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 11th)

    21:05

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 9th)

    19:19

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 8th)

    18:47

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 13th)

20:41

The NYC subway shooting suspect has been arrested, Ukrainians are clearing Russian wreckage outside Kyiv as the front line moves east, and the CDC extends the mask mandate on public transportation as Covid cases climb.April 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 13th)

    20:41
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 12th)

    19:10

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 11th)

    21:05

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 9th)

    19:19

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 8th)

    18:47

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All