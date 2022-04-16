IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 15th)

    21:00
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 14th)

    21:03

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 13th)

    20:41

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 12th)

    19:10

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 11th)

    21:05

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 15th)

21:00

U.S. says Ukraine missiles sank a Russian warship, the Kremlin issues a new warning to the U.S. and NATO, and millions travel for the holiday weekend as Covid cases rise.April 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 15th)

    21:00
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 14th)

    21:03

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 13th)

    20:41

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 12th)

    19:10

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 11th)

    21:05

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All