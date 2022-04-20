IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 19th)

    20:52
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 18th)

    21:03

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 17th)

    18:35

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 16th)

    15:57

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 15th)

    21:00

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 19th)

20:52

Mixed messages after public transportation mask mandate lifted, Lester Holt interviews former CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden, and fear in Mariupol as Russia begins its offensive in the Donbas region.April 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 19th)

    20:52
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 18th)

    21:03

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 17th)

    18:35

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 16th)

    15:57

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 15th)

    21:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All