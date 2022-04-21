IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 20th)

    21:03
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 19th)

    20:52

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 18th)

    21:03

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 17th)

    18:35

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 16th)

    15:57

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 20th)

21:03

Justice Department to appeal after travel mask mandate overturned, Ukrainian commander in Mariupol pleads for help against Russia, and Florida Senate votes to eliminate Disney’s self-governing authority and tax breaks.April 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 20th)

    21:03
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 19th)

    20:52

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 18th)

    21:03

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 17th)

    18:35

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 16th)

    15:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All