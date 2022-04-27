IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 27th)

    19:00
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 26th)

    20:48

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 25th)

    21:02

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 24th)

    20:58

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 23rd)

    20:41

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 27th)

19:00

Russia threatens against outside interference in Ukraine, lawmakers grill DHS Secretary Mayorkas over President Biden’s immigration policies, and House GOP Leader McCarthy addresses leaked January 6 comments in a closed-door meeting.April 27, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 27th)

    19:00
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 26th)

    20:48

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 25th)

    21:02

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 24th)

    20:58

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 23rd)

    20:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All