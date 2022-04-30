IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 29th)

    21:03
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 28th)

    21:04

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 27th)

    19:00

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 26th)

    20:48

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 25th)

    21:02

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 29th)

21:03

A 22-year-old American Marine veteran has been killed in Ukraine, a former USS George Washington sailor speaks out about suicides among ship crew members, and former President Trump campaigns for Republican candidates ahead of the midterms.April 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 29th)

    21:03
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 28th)

    21:04

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 27th)

    19:00

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 26th)

    20:48

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 25th)

    21:02

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All