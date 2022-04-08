IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 7th)

    17:36
    Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 6th)

    19:05

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 5th)

    18:49

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 4th)

    19:04

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 3rd)

    16:16

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (April 7th)

17:36

The Senate confirms Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, Ukraine asks for more weapons as Russia fails to take Kyiv, and two men charged with impersonating federal agents.April 8, 2022

