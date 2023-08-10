IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Hawaiian officials give update on wildfires

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 10th)

    20:45
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 9th)

    18:51

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 8th)

    18:43

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 7th)

    19:03

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 6th)

    14:51

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 10th)

20:45

Deadly wildfires tear through Maui, destroying communities; Five Americans detained for years in Iran finally out of prison; Ecuador presidential candidate assassinated two weeks before election; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Aug. 10, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 10th)

    20:45
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 9th)

    18:51

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 8th)

    18:43

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 7th)

    19:03

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 6th)

    14:51
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All