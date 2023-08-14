IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

DEVELOPING: Georgia grand jury returns 10 indictments in 2020 election probe

  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 14th)

    20:55
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 13th)

    19:11

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 12th)

    19:08

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 11th)

    20:45

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 10th)

    20:45

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 14th)

20:55

Hawaii wildfire death toll rises as anger grows over handling; Fulton County DA makes case against Trump’s efforts to overturn election before grand jury; NFL star Michael Oher depicted in ‘The Blind Side’ says movie was a lie; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Aug. 14, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 14th)

    20:55
  • UP NEXT

    Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 13th)

    19:11

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 12th)

    19:08

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 11th)

    20:45

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 10th)

    20:45
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All